Barbara Jefferson Alligood, 76, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home.
Barbara was born in 1943, in Greenville, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Bertha Leona and Millard Allen Jefferson. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1961, in Washington, North Carolina. Mrs. Alligood was a retired CIA-IT Specialist with 23 years of service. She was an avid advocate for wildlife and animals. In 2016 became a member of the Harley Owners Group and enjoyed riding with her daughter.
She married James Vernon Alligood on October 29, 1961, in Dillon, South Carolina. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2016.
Surviving with her beloved #1 son, “Wicket”, is her daughter, Charlotte Passman (Darrell “Pete”) of Winchester, Virginia; son, Vernon Wayne Alligood of Front Royal, Virginia; granddaughters, Crystal Marie “Toot” Duvall (Jason Todd “J.T.”) of Winchester, Virginia, Ashley Alligood Vlasov of Haymarket, Virginia; three great grandchildren; sister, Elsie Marie Parker of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and brother, Linwood Ben Jefferson of Washington, NC.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel and on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home, Washington, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington, North Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Briggs Animal Shelter, 3137 Berryville Pike, Charles Town, WV 25414, or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, Virginia, 22603 or any local animal shelter of the donor’s choice and Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, Virginia, 22620.
