Barbara Johnson Page
Barbara "Babs" or "Bobbie Ann" Page, 85, of Berryville, VA, peacefully went to her eternal home in glory on May 12, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
She married the late James E. Page Sr. and from that union came five children: James Jr., Calvin, Patti, Sandra, and Michael.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am time of service at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 East Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
Intermentwill follow at Milton Valley Cemetery, Berryville, VA 22611.
Funeral services may be viewed athttps://www.youtube.com
/user/carterhg
Arrangements by: Lyles Funeral Service, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic VA, DC, MD. 1-800-388-1913.
