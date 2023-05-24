Barbara L. Longerbeam
On May 21, 2023, Barbara Longerbeam passed quietly at her residence at Commonwealth Senior Living in Berryville, Virginia.
She was a beloved friend and mother. She enjoyed life with family. Barbara was born November 11, 1939, to Broaddus T. Lloyd and Elizabeth Payne Lloyd. Barbara married James Longerbeam on September 16, 1932, at the Berryville Baptist Church by Rev. Julian Orrell.
Surviving Barbara in death are her beloved daughter and friend, Tracy L. Longerbeam and Eliannah Jayde Burke of Winchester, VA. Also, Traci Longerbeam, wife of Tim Longerbeam; grandchildren, Kathleen Longerbeam and Andrew Longerbeam; great-grandchildren, Reagan Baldwin, and Kingston Burke, all of Boyce, VA. “Mimi” will truly be missed by all.
Preceding her in death are her husband, James S. Longerbeam (12/15/1998) and her beloved son, Timothy James Longerbeam (12/25/2021). Also preceding her in death are her brothers, Thomas M. Lloyd and David B. Lloyd.
Mrs. Longerbeam was educated in the Clarke County Public School System and graduated from Clarke County High School, Class of 1958. She was a member of the National Honor Society and had received numerous awards from the Future Homemakers of America. At the age of 16, she was named the Virginia Cherry Pie Queen and represented the state at the National Bake-off in Chicago.
Following graduation from high school, Mrs. Longerbeam worked as a legal secretary in the law office of A. Garland Williams in Berryville for a period of 10 years.
Following the birth of her children, she went to work for the Clarke County School Board where she spent 18 years as secretary to the Special Education Services Department.
In 1987, she was employed by the County of Clarke and was appointed to serve as Deputy Clerk to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. She served in that capacity for 14 years and retired in February 2002. She continued to work for the county on a part-time basis serving as secretary to the Sanitary Authority, Economic Development Committee, Board of Septic Appeals, Board of Zoning Appeals, and the Berryville Area Development Authority.
Mrs. Longerbeam was a life-long member of the Berryville Baptist Church where she had served as a long time Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School secretary, member of the Board of Deacons, member of the Adult Choir, secretary to the Finance Committee, Scholarship Committee, and member of the Flower Committee.
She resided at Commonwealth Senior Living during her last years. She loved the friendly family-staff that took her under their wings loving her until her passing. Don Melvin was a very special person to Barbara in her last year on Earth. Thank you, Don.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Berryville Baptist Church with Rev. Tyler Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Longerbeam, Tim Alger, David Lloyd, Todd Combs, and Chris Longerbeam.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berryville Baptist Church, memo: Puppet Ministry, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA, 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please email www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.