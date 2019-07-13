Barbara Lee Midkiff
Barbara Lee Midkiff, 82, of Frederick County, VA passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Blue Ridge In Patient Care Center after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born on September 28, 1936 in Baltimore, MD; the daughter of Edward P. and Elda M. Peters Zang. Barbara was a graduate of Seton High School and a graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College with an Associates Degree in Business Management. She was an administrative assistant for many years having worked at NSA, Baker Instruments and 28 years in Middleburg, VA.
Barbara’s hobbies included talking, reading and dancing. She was a member by birth of the Catholic Church. She was also a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Sorority (a women’s service organization which has donated more than one hundred million dollars to St. Jude Children’s Hospital) for over 44 years holding various offices which included Virginia State President.
She married Charles W. Midkiff, Jr. on April 27, 1957 in Baltimore, MD. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1996.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Charles W. Midkiff, III of and William E. Midkiff both of Winchester and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom she treasured and loved dearly.
Along with her husband, Charlie, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jane M. Kalafos and Elda M. Gold.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. A private burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shenandoah Angel Trust, 400 Campus Blvd. Suite 100, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes .com.
