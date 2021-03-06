Barbara Louise Gobeil
Barbara Louise Gobeil, 78, of Berryville, VA, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, surrounded by her loving family. She died due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease from smoking, and complications of diabetes.
Barbara was born June 20, 1942, in North Adams, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Leona F. Babcock and Everett B. Reed. At the age of 4 she was adopted by her stepfather, William O’Malley.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa A. Casey and husband Michael of Berryville, her son, Matthew A. Rancourt and wife Betty of Dayton, Maine, and four grandchildren: Lena Levesque, Henri Levesque and wife Sarah, Madeleine Levesque, and Valerie Rancourt.
Barbara lived much of the first half of her life in Hancock, Massachusetts, where she married Valmore Rancourt and had her children. She and Valmore were divorced in the late 1970’s. She married Roger Gobeil and moved to Biddeford, Maine. Following her divorce from Roger she moved to Ocala, Florida where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Cushing, and spent a majority of her remaining years living with him in Weirsdale, Florida. In 2013 she moved to Berryville, VA and lived independently for the rest of her life. She was preceded in death by Valmore and Lawrence.
Barbara was an x-ray technician and began her career in Williamstown, Massachusetts. She was an office manager in Portland, Maine and worked in various medical offices in central Florida.
Barbara was fiercely proud of her children and enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to bake bread and kiss cookies. She had a huge passion for going to auctions, yard sales and casinos. Gardening and watching animals in her environment, including birds, bears, and alligators, were two activities she took much enjoyment in. At various times she had goats, birds, a pig, and many different breeds of dogs. She enjoyed traveling with her family and went on trips to Australia, the Galapagos Islands, The Grand and Bryce Canyons, Colorado and China, beginning in her 60’s.
At Barbara’s request, there will be no service. Her family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date. Donations may be made to FISH of Clarke County in her honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.