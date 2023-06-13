Barbara Lucille Luckett
Barbara Lucille Luckett, 74, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Ms. Luckett will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Stover Funeral Home with Buster Doman officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Baker, WV.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
Barbara was born on March 5, 1949, a daughter of the late Robert Harrison and Maggie Georgia Combs Doman. She was a member of the Columbia Furnace Church of the Brethren and worked as a Senior Records Examiner for 6K Systems in the F.B.I. building, Winchester, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Robert H. Doman, II, Francis Mathew Doman, Albert Wayne Doman, and Fannie Doman; her companion George Buster Fincham and her beloved dog Kody Ray.
Survivors include her siblings William Douglas Doman (Norma) of Strasburg, VA, Betty Lou Oates of Strasburg, VA, Janet Mae Tharpe of Winchester, VA, and Dorothy Anne Burkholder of Strasburg, VA along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Logan Myers, William "Billy" Virgil Ritter, Brandon Lee Pangle, Billy Supinger, Eric Doman and Rob Oates.
Memorials may be made to Shenandoah County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Lucille Luckett.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.