Barbara Nelson Corum, 66, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.
She was born Barbara Stephanie Nelson, July 25, 1953 in Winchester, VA., the daughter of the late David and Mattie Nelson. She graduated from John Handley High School in 1973. She was a former employee of Rubbermaid Commercial Products and the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center from which she retired in 2007. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and attended church services and special events sponsored by the We Care Ministry until her Parkinson Disease affected her mobility and limited her activities.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie L. Corum (Robert Priest); grandchildren, Josalyn, Logan, Lindsay, and Robert Priest III; a great-granddaughter, Weslie; sisters, Bessie Hamilton (John), Phillis Combs (Lionel), Leverne Myers (James), Paulette Nelson and Michael Crisemon; brothers Ronald (Brenda), Rick, and Paul Nelson and Marshall Verzick; a brother in law, Henry Haley along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Eddie Nelson and he sister Joyce Nelson Haley.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Libby and James Washington, Wisa Robinson and the We Care Ministry of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for their love and support.
A celebration of Life Service will be October 4 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 1317 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, VA., with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr.
The family will receive friends one hour before service at the church.
Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
