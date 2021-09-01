Barbara Oliver
March 9, 1944 — August 27, 2021
Barbara Oliver of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at her home after a long fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years Joey Lee Oliver of Front Royal, her mother, Mary Helen Powell, two daughters Stasia (Kendrick) Morefield, her husband Leslie Morefield of Stephens City, Wendy Stricker, her husband Jim Stricker of Winchester, five grandchildren, Kelsey Shanholtz Boothe, Lacey Snapp, McKenna Kendrick, Hannah Huff, Quincy Stricker, and three (soon to be four) great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son William Carol Kendrick.
Barbara was a loyal member of Rockland Community Church and spent countless hours volunteering at schools and in the community during her time on Earth. Her impact will continue to be felt in the community as the seeds of inspiration she planted begin and continue to bare fruit. Her life was full of special memories with those she cherished most; whether it was playing board and word games, shopping, or reading she had a way of making everyone feel important and valued. She loved others like Jesus Christ and her attitude and grace despite her circumstances was incredible.
Recently she could be spotted with her pink hair, matching wheelchair, and favorite jewelry accompanied by her beautiful smile. She enjoyed the best things in life and hoped that all who knew her remember her fondly.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice. A gathering to celebrate Barbara’s beautiful life will take place on Sunday, September 19. Please visit CSV’s website and search Chantilly obituaries for more information.
