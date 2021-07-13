Barbara P. Shumar
Barbara P. Shumar, formerly of Winchester, passed away in Tustin, California on July 9, 2021, at the age of 90. Born to Dr. Francis M. Pottenger Jr and Elizabeth Saxour Pottenger, she grew up in Monrovia, CA before attending Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio. There she met her husband, James W. Shumar, and after their marriage, they continued their education at The College of William and Mary. Motherhood and unselfish service to others soon became her avocations, and she blossomed wherever she was planted. Barbara radiated warmth, generosity and grace, and her sense of humor was infectious. She never knew a stranger and instinctively knew exactly what to say to set others at ease and to welcome them.
Wherever the family moved, Barbara immediately became involved in the activities of her children, as well as of her local community. She was a perennial room mother, PTA mom, scout troop leader, and 4H volunteer. Barbara never stood on the sidelines but was always assuming the organizational and leadership roles that others avoided. After her children left home, she pursued her own interests. In Frederick County, she was very active with Home Extension, the Blue Ridge Smockers Guild, and was a charter member of the first two PEO chapters organized in Winchester. Her lemon meringue pies graced many Gainsboro and Reynolds Store firehall dinners, and she was a regular judge for the Frederick County Fair home economics entries. She worked as a docent at the Kurtz Museum. She looked forward to serving as a poll worker during elections, considering it not just a civic obligation but a chance to reconnect with familiar faces ands an opportunity to make new friends. She was a skilled seamstress who mastered smocking and created exquisite outfits for her grandchildren, as well as donating smocked gowns to local organizations for premature babies and hospice patients.
Barbara loved to travel, and relished road trips all over the country. She loved family camping trips, as well as trips to Europe, Fiji, Jamaica, and an Alaskan cruise. When her husband was posted to American Samoa, Barbara embraced the local culture with her usual verve and intellectual curiosity.
Barbara adored all types of sports and was delighted that she had the opportunity to attend Rose Bowl games, pro football games, the Army-Navy Game, as well as the Winchester Royals games. She was an avid “contester,” and was thrilled to win tickets to the NCAA Final Four Playoffs in New Orleans. Demolition derbies at the county fair with her grandchildren were special treats. In her 80th year, she was still chasing her grandchildren around the yard with air soft guns! And her entire life, whether she was at home watching a game on tv while sewing or seated in the stands, Barbara never failed to stand for the National Anthem, and would regale her family with all four verses!
Barbara’s charm, wit, humanity and delectable cooking will be sorely missed by her many friends as well as by her devoted and grateful family. Throughout her life, often to her family’s dismay, Barbara was always the last to leave every event. Not only was she happily chatting away, but she had to make sure everything was cleaned up, that everyone had a ride, that their car would start, and then she would bid everyone a final farewell. Sadly, she has now departed from her final gathering, but the world is a far better place because she walked the earth.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, James W. Shumar; her brother, Samuel Pottenger; her grandson, James Grant Shumar; and her great-granddaughter, Shaundi Mann. She is survived by her brother, Francis M. Pottenger III, sister Margaret Pottenger; children, James W. Shumar Jr (Jennifer); Nancy Shumar; Robert Shumar (Beth); Margaret Shumar Plumly (Jeff Peterson); grandchildren Katherine Mann (Jacob); Barbara Adams (Richard); Margaret Prescott; William Prescott (Jennifer); Alexandra Schneider (Brian); Samuel Prescott (Stori); Robert Prescott; Thomas Shumar (Caroline); John Shumar (Rachel); Rebecca Whiteman (Paul); 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
