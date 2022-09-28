Barbara P. Wilson
Barbara P. Wilson, 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Barbara was born October 28, 1927 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Edward and Esther Rice Reed. She was a veteran of the United States Navy. She married James E. Wilson on August 20, 1949 in Norfolk, VA. After serving her country, Barbara became a Security Manager and Secretary at the Pentagon. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Danes, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and Grace Lutheran Church. Barbara also enjoyed researching genealogy and, in her younger years, was a competitive ballroom dancer with her husband.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughters, Susan L. Newbrough (Mark) of Winchester, Patty A. Parker (Greg) of Hoschton, GA, Jackie E. Bailey of North Kingstown, RI; grandchildren, Jody Taylor, Teresa Heflin, James Newbrough, Lindsay Parker, Chris Parker, Reed Parker, Jesse Bailey, Jennifer Robinson; and 13 great grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Wilson.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Boynton officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.
