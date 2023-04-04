Barbara R. Greene
Barbara Richard Greene, 71, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Greene was born February 22, 1952, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Leonard Eugene Richard and Annabelle Ewing Richard.
She married Alan Craig Greene on May 9, 1971, in Stephens City, Virginia.
Prior to marrying Alan, she worked for an accounting firm and in the accounting department at Rubbermaid Commercial Products. After marriage, she raised her three children until school age and finished her career as a secretary and bookkeeper with the Frederick County Public School System for over 34 years. Barbara was also a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester where she sang in the choir.
Surviving with her husband are three sons, Christopher Alan Greene of Stephens City, VA, Jason Timothy Greene (Jenny) of Radford, VA, and Mark Richard Greene (Dorrie) of Stephens City, VA; a sister, Susan Scheulen of Stephens City, VA; six grandchildren, Brooke Nicole Greene, Grace Alana Greene, Noah Andrew Greene, Caleb Josiah Greene, Isaac Joshua Greene, and Cooper Richardson Greene; and many nieces and nephews.
A brother, Dennis W. Richard, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 P. M. and a celebration of life will follow at 3:00 P. M. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stephens City, with Pastor JMe Lowden, Pastor Martha Sims and Pastor Laetitia Schoeman officiating. Burial will be private.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House, 2400 Valley Ave., Suite 2, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
