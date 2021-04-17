Barbara Rae Simmons Copley
Barbara Rae Simmons Copley, 84, of Stephens City, VA went home to the Lord on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Winchester, VA.
She was born December 26, 1936 in Staunton, VA, the daughter of the late Raymond Alexander and Hazel Lee Thompson Simmons. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA and First Baptist Church in Staunton, VA.
Barbara married Clarence Edward Copley on December 21, 1968 in Harrisonburg, VA. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2002.
She is survived by her daughter Doris Lynn Copley of Augusta County, VA.
She is also survived by her brother, James Horace Simmons and his wife, Anne, of Gore, VA; a niece, Catherine S. McLean, with whom she lived; four great nephews and a great niece whom she saw as her grandchildren Andrew Rotzin, Robert Rotzin, Alex McLean, James McLean and Rebekah McLean; as well as one great great niece.
Graveside Services will be private.
