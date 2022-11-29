Barbara V. Bayliss
Barbara V. Bayliss, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Front Royal, VA, the daughter of the late Harry Hopewell Hoffman and Katherine Derflinger Wolfe. She was a member of Hayfield Assembly of God Church. Barbara loved to read, crochet and spend time with her grandchildren and her dog Baby.
She married James Allen Bayliss on August 12, 1967 in Cumberland, MD. James preceded her in death on December 1, 2014.
Barbara is survived by her four daughters, Jaime Bayliss of Winchester, VA, Kathy Swain (Raymond) of Winchester, VA, Rhonda Costello of Martinsburg, WV, Tammy Baughman (John) of Stephens City, VA; son, Richard Wolfe of Cumberland, MD; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Hartig and Bryn the grand dog.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy McCowsky, Sharon Lodgson and Carla Keefer.
A visitation will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery.
