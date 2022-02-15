Barbara V. Neiswender
Barbara V. Neiswender, age 85, of East Berlin, died at 10:15 AM Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (York North). She was the wife of the late Harold Neiswender.
Born September 6, 1936 in Richmond, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Lenous and Neillie Vincent.
Mrs. Neiswender is survived by three sons, Donald J. Neiswender, and his wife Deborah, of East Berlin, David J. Neiswender, and his fiancé, Joye White, of East Berlin, and Robert J. Neiswender, and his wife Barbara, of Scottsburg, Indiana; a stepson, Jim Neiswender, of Watsontown; five grandchildren, David J. Neiswender, Jr., Samantha Gay, Aubrey Neiswender, Dawn Russell, and Charles Russell; a brother, Robert; and two sisters, Judy and Patsy. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bud and Lenous; and two sisters, Nancy and Sis.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Private burial will take place in Maryland.
