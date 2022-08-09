Barbara W. Black Barbara W. Black, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care.
She was born October 2, 1937, in Bedford, PA, the daughter of Boyd and Mae Leonard Wertz. She attended the University of Pennsylvania on a full scholarship in the dental hygiene program. She later worked for Winchester Orthopedic Associates. Barbara was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, taught Sunday school, and served on Church Council, a member of the Frederick County School Board, Dowell J. Howard School Board, SPCA Board, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Kids Are Our Concern and Court Watch. She also volunteered for many years at the Winchester Medical Center main desk. Barbara’s claim to fame was having several pictures in Look magazine in 1952 for an article about Teenage puppy love.
Barbara married William H. Black on January 5, 1957, in Bedford, PA.
She is survived by her husband William; three children, Bryan Black (Janice) of Chesapeake, VA, Kevin Black (Kathy) of Woodstock, VA, and Steven Black (Kim) of Frederick County, VA; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Black (Allie), Andrew Black (Stephanie), Timothy Black (Brooke), Daniel Black (Paryce), Matthew Black, Steven A. Black (Desiree), Tyler Black (Kerry), and Christopher Black (Taylor); nine great-grandchildren, Oliver, Harrison, Hudson, Rowan, Lily, Katy, Emmett, Addie, and Joey; two nieces, Nancy Estep (Peter Van Zandt) and Betty Jayne Estep, and a sister, Betty Estep Frailey, of Bedford, PA.
A funeral will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St, Winchester, VA, 22601 on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Martha Miller Sims officiating. Pall bearers will be Jeremy Black, Andrew Black, Timothy Black, Daniel Black, Matthew Black, Steven A. Black, WM. Tyler Black, and Christopher Black.
Entombment will take place on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Grace Lutheran Church, 28 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA, 22601.
