Barry Jay Kleinschmidt
Barry Jay Kleinschmidt, of Halifax, Virginia, formerly of Clarke County, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2022.
Barry was born in Lacrosse, Wisconsin on July 13, 1964. The son of the late Ronald Kleinschmidt and Betty Kleinschmidt. Barry graduated from Clarke County High School in 1982.
Barry leaves behind his loving wife, Karen J. Kleinchmidt, his daughter Jessica A. Cook and two stepchildren Melissa Kay Isner and Charles A. Fields. He leaves behind two brothers Bruce Kleinschmidt and his wife Margaret Kleinschmidt of Front Royal, Virginia, and Brian Kleinschmidt of Browntown, Virginia. Barry leaves behind his beautiful grandchildren Avery Alan Kleinschmidt, Landon Eugene Cook, Madison Kennedy Cook, all of Front Royal. Barry leaves behind many brother in laws and sister in laws, Many aunts, uncles and cousins in Wisconsin, nieces, nephews, and friends galore. Barry was loved by so many people and will be dearly missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life on July 16, 2022 and his old homestead on the river.
Fly High My Beautiful Angel; I will see you on the other side.
