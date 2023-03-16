Barrynell “Fish” Williams
Barrynell Williams, age 70, peacefully transitioned on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born in New Orleans, LA, to the late Lionel and Mildred White Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jefferson Williams; daughters, Tavares Kelli Williams and Beryl DeShaun Johnson; a sister, Arlanda Williams and a brother, Digole Williams.
A sister, Yvette Mohamed, and a grandson, DeAndre Johnson, preceded him in death as did his devoted and doting paternal grandmother Dorothy Williams who reared him from the age of two.
A wake will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Mt Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA, with a short reception in the Fellowship Hall.
A funeral and burial will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 am at First Israel Baptist Church, 7108 Hwy 308, Belle Rose, LA 70341.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for the We Care Ministry or Showers for Soul Ministry.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
