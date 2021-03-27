Bart J. Meier
Bart J. Meier, of Winchester, VA passed away suddenly on March 21, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn, mother Ann, brother William (Janet), sister Kelly, niece Terri Ferree (Kyle) and nephew Jonathan (Tara).
Bart was the owner of Made to Meier Standards, a custom carpentry and woodworking company. He also worked for Foreman Builders as a draftsman. Prior to moving to Winchester, he co-owned a contracting company with his father William J, Sr. in Sparks, MD where they specialized in custom cabinetry, design-build projects and landscaping. Bart was also very active with Dawn in helping rehabilitate and relocate rescue animals.
To honor Bart’s life, a service will be held 5:30 Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by both in-person and virtually. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue www.shirleysanimals.org or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), www.nami.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.