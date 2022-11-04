Beatrice B. Lang
Beatrice Baker Lang, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Evergreen Health & Rehab Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Lang was born June 14, 1933, in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late Samuel Baker and Lela Richards Baker.
She was a homemaker and loved baking and cooking.
She married Lewis Franklin Lang on May 10, 1957, in Charles Town, West Virginia. Mr. Lang died on August 11, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Peggy Lang and Diana Saville (Marvin), both of Winchester, VA; four sons, Ronnie Lang of Charleston, WV, Randy Lang of Winchester, VA, Eugene Lang of Winchester, VA, and Rickey Lang of Ranson, WV; a brother, John Baker of Strasburg, VA; a sister, Mary Ball of Berryville, VA; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, her daughter, Tammy Judy, and granddaughter, Tammy Sutphin, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Mark Unger officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Ben Saville, James Plotner, Doug Ball, Dennis Ball, Wayne Baker, and Robert Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Saville, Reed Saville, Chase Lang, Randy Scott Hummer, and J.R. Longerbeam.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P. M. Monday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.