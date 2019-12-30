Beatrice Charlotte Nesselrodt
Beatrice Charlotte Nesselrodt, 95, of Winchester, VA, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Nesselrodt was born in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Levi Franklin and Edna Ruth Barr Anderson. She married James Orville Nesselrodt, April 20, 1946 in Winchester, VA. He preceded her in death December 20, 2017.
She is survived by her three children, Sandy Mitchell, James Nesselrodt Jr. and Ronald Nesselrodt; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery, with Pastor Jonathan Martino officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
