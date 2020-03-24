Beatrice Marie Moore

Beatrice Marie Shell Moore, 98, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Moore was employed as a Nursing Assistant at Winchester Medical Center retiring in 1986 after 28 years of service. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester.
Mrs. Moore was born in Zepp, Virginia in 1921, the daughter of the late Georgia and Greenberry “Berry” Shell.
Her husband, Ralph Moore, preceded her in death in 1981. Her first husband, James A. Seabright, preceded her in death in 1965.
Surviving is her nephew, Karl Ash, of Winchester, Virginia; niece, Ruby Wingate of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; great nieces, Carrie Moss, Angie Davis and Donna Veach.
One niece, Hilda Carper, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Martha Sims officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
