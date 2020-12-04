BELL, Edward J. III

Intellectual, rider of roller coasters, avid reader, poet, artist, shirtless jogger and conversationalist.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all, Edward Bell (Ed to some, Papa to most) passed peacefully early Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020. An attorney and Air Force Veteran (Ret. Colonel), Graduate of Harvard (English), Michigan (Engineering), Berkeley (Math), and William & Mary (Law). Ed was a true renaissance man who entertained you with his knowledge on all manner of topics, always with humility and humor.
Papa's wonderful caregivers helped him stay active in the last few years. He visited with friends at Chick-fil-A, the Ale Sampling Society, the SVWC Poetry and Art groups, as well as many activities at First Presbyterian. Local children might remember him as a reading buddy at JKES and a fan at many Handley sporting events. He always made time for the children.
His outlook on life is best described by his favorite sage, Winnie-the-Pooh, who once said, "A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference." Ed is predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Meredith, and is survived by four children, Alison Dresser, Emily Spitz, Ed Bell, Jen Watts, and eleven grandchildren.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.