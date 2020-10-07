Benjamin Ashwood, SGM, Ret. "Ben"

Sergeant Major (Retired) Benjamin "Ben" Ashwood, 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on 28 September 2020 after a valiant battle with pulmonary disease.
A native of Winchester, VA, Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Glenna Ashwood, and brother, Ronny Ashwood. Recently celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary, he is survived by his wife, Cornelia "Irene" Ashwood; daughters Deborah Page (Douglas) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Diana Dowdy (Michael) of Stafford, VA; five grandchildren (Allison Page Biereichel (Kyle), Daniel Dowdy (Nucharee), Major Brian Page (Fallyn), Staff Sergeant Nicholas Dowdy (Charlene), and Lauren Page Stajduhar (Ben); five great-grandchildren (Mason Biereichel, Landon Dowdy, Lucas Dowdy, Braden Biereichel, and Amelia Dowdy); sisters Mary E. Jobe of Cross Juction, VA and Kathleen McDonald (Roger) of Winchester; Aunt Wilda Lazazzera of Winchester; and nephews Wayne Jobe (Jacqui) and Ricky Jobe (Delsie) of Clearbrook, VA.
After graduating from James Wood High School in 1956, Ben worked at the A&P until he entered the Army in 1958. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division as an Infantryman and was nominated for the 82nd Airborne Soldier of the Year in 1963. He later served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam where he earned the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star for the Parachutist Badge, indicating a combat jump, and the Valorous Unit Award. He retired as a Sergeant Major after 28 years of service and 14 moves around the world with numerous meritorious and service commendation medals, having served as a mentor and role model for hundreds of soldiers throughout his career. After his retirement from the Army, he continued his service at the Old Dominion University Army Reserve Officer Training Corps for twelve years, taking great pride and joy in working with young people and adding to his legacy of building future leaders. He lived a life of honesty and integrity.
In retired life, he enjoyed time with family and friends where he would always be ready to provide guidance and his master artisan skills to all in need of expertise for woodworking, furniture making, and other home projects. He especially loved life at the lake, enjoying the four seasons having fun with his family, and passing along life skills to his grandkids and great grandkids who looked up to their Opa. We will miss him!
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Winchester, VA. The family requests that any flowers be sent to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
