Benjamin Bruce Bealor
Benjamin Bruce Bealor, born May 6, 1939, in York Pennsylvania, only son of John Albert Bealor and Thelma Ruth Ketterman, of Norman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Reverend A. Catharine Bealor, their children and their spouses Sara (Bealor) & David Welch, John & wife Kendra Bealor, Steven Veerhoff & wife Sue Campbell, Brian & wife Suzi Veerhoff, 5 grandchildren Riley, Elly, Jared, Forest, Miles, and ex-wife Shirley (Good) Bealor.
Ben’s formative years were spent at The Hershey School in York where his father was the resident physician. It was there that Ben learned the importance of the Golden Rule. His family then moved to Oklahoma where Ben finished college before serving honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant from 1964 until 1973. He then lived in Northern Virginia while working as an Auditor in the Inspector General’s office for the United States Office of Personnel Management until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed living in both Prescott Arizona and Charlottesville, Virginia before settling in Winchester. He enjoyed fly fishing, walking his dog Mûre, and being socially active amongst all his friends at the Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury community. He volunteered for many years with the Lions Club and was active Member with the Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester. VA. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.