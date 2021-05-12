Benjamin Cornelius Martin, 67, of Winchester died Friday, May 7, 2021 in Evergreen Health & Rehabilitation.
He was born January 6, 1954 in Winchester the son of Beulah C. Martin.
Professionally, he had worked as a custodian at the Winchester Memorial Hospital.
He attended St. Paul's AME Church.
He was a huge sports fan. He enjoyed attending games at John Handley High School, and supporting the Pittsburg Steelers. As a double amputee, Ben loved riding his moped.
He is survived by his brother Randolph Martin and his wife, Yvonne, two nieces, Denise Frisby and her husband James and Lekisha Martin, all of Winchester and their children, DJ and Devanee Frisby, and Keevon Martin.
His mother preceded him in death.
A service will be scheduled at a later date.
