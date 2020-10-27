Benjamin Joseph Jones “Ben”
Benjamin Joseph “Ben” Jones, 63, of Frederick County, VA passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Jones was born in 1957 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Robert and Alice Jones. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and graduated from Lord Fairfax Community College, earning an Associate’s degree. Mr. Jones was retired from National Fruit Company. He loved to watch any and all sports; was a NASCAR fan; and loved listening to music. Mr. Jones’ greatest passion was his family and loved being with them.
He married Janette Marie Whitlock on July 4, 1980 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Christina Mangham (Jareth) of Winchester, VA and Alicia Jones (Tyler Dowell) of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Madison and Natalie Helsley of Winchester, VA and Luna Dowell of Richmond, VA.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 7 p.m. with Pastor David Whitacre officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
