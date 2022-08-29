Benjamin Keith Douglas
Benjamin Keith Douglas, age 25, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Cross Junction, VA, as the result of a vehicle accident.
Born November 9, 1996, at Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Keith Elwood and Cara Lee Michael Douglas, of Berkeley Springs, WV.
Benjamin was a 2015 graduate of Berkeley Springs High School and earned the Promise Scholarship. He completed two years of college at West Virginia University. Benjamin worked as a materials handler with NW Works in Winchester, VA. He worked as a census taker for the 2020 Census.
Benjamin loved life. He was a kind, gentle soul. He wanted people just to be happy and could easily bring a smile to one's face. He loved spending time with family. Benjamin enjoyed hiking the nature trails at Cacapon State Park, listening to audio books, building his movie collection, restoring old computers, and playing online video games with his siblings.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his older sister, Megan Danielle Douglas of Shepherdsville, KY; older brother, Bruce Richard Douglas and his wife Heather of Boulder, CO; youngest brother, Christopher Michael Douglas of Berkeley Springs, WV; two nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Mabel Michael and paternal grandmother Marie Douglas; maternal grandfather Robert "Bobby" Michael and paternal grandfather Gerald "Doug" Douglas.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV. Services and interment will be private.
Contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Morgan County, P.O. Box 705, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.