Bernard Davis McClung
On July 19, 2023, Bernard Davis McClung of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully at 88 years of age. Bernie was born September 5, 1934, in Quinwood, West Virginia, and spent his early years in southern West Virginia and Kentucky. The family eventually settled in Fairmont, West Virginia, where he attended high school.
After high school, Bernie joined the Air Force for a tour, came back to Fairmont and met the love of his life, Sally Jane Loboda. They eloped on Valentine's Day in 1959, continuing a Loboda tradition.
Bernie graduated from West Virginia University in 1962 and went into the Naval Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, to pursue his passion for flying. In the Navy, he traveled the world visiting all continents except South America, including two six-month tours in Antartica. While in the Navy, Bernie would check out planes from the Navy flight club and fly his young family around the country and Caribbean visiting family and vacationing.
After retiring from active duty, he continued in the Naval Reserves, retiring at the rank of Commander.
After some time in private industry, he bought land in Winchester where he and Sally built a log home and started his business selling and building log homes until his retirement. He was active in the Top of Virginia Building Association and served as president for two years.
Once retired, Bernie and Sally traveled extensively, with Hawaii their favorite port of call.
Sally predeceased Bernie in 2004. He continued his travels and at age 72, summited Mt Kilimanjaro on his birthday where the porters baked him a birthday cake on the mountain.
Bernie loved to travel, play golf, drive convertible cars and most of all, he loved his dear wife Sally.
He is survived by his sister, April (McClung) Kaprelian of Florida; sons, Steve McClung and Paul McClung of Colorado; daughter, Julie McClung of Colorado; and five grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, Otho (Mac) McClung; mother, Verna (Hughes) McClung; and brother, Freddy McClung.
Despite Bernie’s pride in the fact he never set foot on a Navy ship during his naval career, he requested that he and Sally be interred at sea from a US Navy vessel based out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
