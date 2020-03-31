Bernice Annette Hott Bushau
Bernice Annette Hott Bushau, formerly of Winchester VA, passed away at her home in Lexington, IN on March 22, 2020.
She was born in Winchester Memorial Hospital on Nov. 8, 1968.
She graduated from John Handley High School in 1986.
She is survived my her husband, Brice Bushau; her father, Marvin Hott from Hancock, MD; her mother, Loretta Barr and 9 siblings; Sandy and Calvin Hott, Tony, Chrissy, Shannon, Kyle and Lyle Barr, all from Winchester; Melissa Hott from Hancock, MD; Mary Benner from Hagerstown MD and numerous family members.
A memorial service will be held in Winchester at a later date.
