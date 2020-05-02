Bernice “Bea” Cathrine Ward
Bernice “Bea” Cathrine Ward, 91, of Glen Allen, VA, was called to be with her lord on April 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chester F. Ward; brother, Bernard Wawzyniak; and daughter, Patricia, of Mexico City. She is survived by her daughter, Christine W. Roby (Michael) of Glen Allen, VA; son, Stephen J. Ward (Carol) of Pleasanton, CA; brother, Walter Wawzyniak & Family; the family of Bernard Wawzyniak; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as the cherished Funk Family.
Bernice was born in 1928, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Clara Wawzyniak. She was a graduate of St. John College and devotedly taught 4th and 6th grades at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School. A woman of deep Catholic faith throughout her 91 years, Bernice served as a member of the Legion of Mary. She established the Bereavement Committee at St. Clare Catholic Church (Lyndhurst, OH) and the ESL Program at the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Winchester, VA) where she gained many dear children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Henrico, VA. She was a valued member of the church choirs in Winchester and Henrico and prayed the rosary daily. Bernice delighted in gardening, cooking, baking, crocheting afghans and children’s hats, playing bridge and other card games with family and friends. Her eventual interment will be with her life’s love and husband, Chester.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Henrico, VA or Hospice of Virginia in Richmond, VA.
