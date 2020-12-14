Bernice Cooper Carter
Bernice Cooper Carter, 90, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord at her home in Winchester, VA on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Mrs. Carter was born July 15, 1930 in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late William Joseph Cooper and Rosie McFarland Cooper. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Carter of Winchester, VA, her son Phillip Carter and his wife Caireen Carter of Chesapeake, VA; three grandchildren, Rachel Carter, Brandon Carter, and Shane Carter, all of Chesapeake, VA. She was predeceased by her husband, Shirley F. Carter, her sisters Iretta Carnes, Betty Stowers and Ernestine Cooper as well as a brother Murle Cooper. Her brother William Joseph Cooper died one day after her on December 8, 2020. Reportedly, they were both in a race for the Pearly Gates and Bernice won. Now the family is finally reunited in Heaven and the circle remains unbroken.
Mrs. Carter worked for AT&T for 50 years before her retirement. She had a kind and gentle spirit, loved God and continuously prayed for her family, her friends and our nation. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching The Waltons, bird watching and spending time with her family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 1:00 — 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Scott Orndorff officiating. Entombment will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all her care givers for their loving care that allowed Mrs. Carter to remain in her home until her passing. She sincerely appreciated each of you and she counted herself blessed to have wonderful people to take care of her and was so happy to remain in her home. The family would also like to thank the Hospice staff for their loving care and assistance over the past few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
