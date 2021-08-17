Bernice Ensogna
Bernice Ensogna, 99, of Winchester, VA passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Bernice was born in 1921 to the late Oscar Turner and Annie Victoria Hepner. She loved and enjoyed her garden and flowers at the family home that they built from the ground up. She enjoyed watching golf and was a Washington Football Team fan. She loved her grand-dogs and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Bernice married Gabriel S. “Bill” Ensogna on November 21, 1940 in Winchester, VA. Bill preceded her in death on June 29, 2013.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry E. “Cookie” Stiles (Bud) of Stephens City, VA and Sharon E. “Nikki” Thomas (Dick) of Bonita Springs, FL; grandson, Robert B. “Rob” Young III of Alexandria, VA; and sister, Catherine Cookus of Martinsburg, WV.
Along with her parents and husband, Bernice is preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Love Ensogna; sisters, Lexi Malone and Darlene Haddock; brother, Dalton “Buddy” Hepner; step-sister, Norma Teets; and step-brother, Alston Mumaw.
A graveside service will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bernice’s memory to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
