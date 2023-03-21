Bernice Lee Ford
Bernice Lee Ford, age 75, of Moorefield, WV, passed away at home on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Born August 5, 1947, in Moorefield, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Taylor) Ford. She was also preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers.
Bernice struggled with chronic pain for many years but always enjoyed time with her friends and family.
She is survived by one son, Roger Ford and wife, Susie, of Ashburn, VA; her companion, Wilbur Brown; three sisters, Margaret Moore, Carolyn Williams, and Kay Sherman; three brothers, Robert, Vic, and Don Ford; four grandchildren, Deven Limon, Ashley Ford, Brandon Ford, and Colbie Ford; and one great-grandchild, Achilles Limon.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Elmore Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Sterns officiating. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services.
Elmore Funeral Home is honored to assist Bernice’s family with her arrangements.
