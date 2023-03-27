Beryl Davis Gray Beryl Davis Gray, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Commonwealth of Berryville.
Beryl was born in 1931 in Hanging Rock, WV, the daughter of the late Arnold Adolph and Fannie Virginia Davis. She retired from American Woodmark in 1994 after 17 years of service. Beryl was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church.
She married Herbert Washington Gray Jr. on June 15, 1949, in Cumberland, MD. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2003.
Beryl is survived by her sons, Carl Davis Gray of Berryville, Jeffrey Allen Gray of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jack Gray, and grandson Timothy Gray.
A visitation will be on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11am with a service to follow at 11:30am, held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be private. Officiating will be Rev. Ken Patrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Beryl to Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1223, Berryville, VA 22611.
