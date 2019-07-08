Beryl H. Bartley, 88, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Mrs. Bartley was born January 4, 1931; the daughter of the late Hudson and Beryl Taylor Hornsby. She retired from AT&T and later drove a school bus for Fairfax County Public Schools. She was a member of Fairfax United Methodist Church and attended Kernstown United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
She was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Eudell Bartley, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Johanna Terice Harris of Winchester and Johnnie Eudell Bartley, Jr. of Annandale, VA; two brothers, Donald Hornsby and Rick Hornsby; two sisters, Barbara Morgan and Phyllis Burgess; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Rev. Hudson T. Hornsby, Henry Clay Hornsby and Charles Willis Hornsby.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Kernstown United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Aaron Fitch officiating. Burial will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Organzation at ww5.komen.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
