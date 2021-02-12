Bessie Haymaker Omps, 84, of Frederick County, VA passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, surrounded by family at her home.
Mrs. Omps was born in 1936 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Russell and Annie Haymaker. She attended John Handley High School and retired from H.H. Omps, Inc. Mrs. Omps attended Bloomery Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Her husband, Keven Voyne Omps, whom she married in 1954 preceded her in death in 2019.
Surviving are children, Kenneth William Omps (Lisa) of Winchester, VA, Martha Omps Miller (Wayne) of Winchester, VA, Jessie Omps Gulick (Terry) of Clear Brook, VA, and Michael Voyne Omps (Marcella) of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, Dale Omps (Jenny), Kelsey Omps, Ashley Hoffmann (Andrew), Brittany Holliday, Ryan Gulick (Kristin), Keven "K.C." Gulick (Mindy), and Kaitlyn Gulick; great grandchildren, Kemper Omps, Korbin Omps, Mackenzie Haun, Ava Hoffmann, Maci Hoffmann, and Angelina Gulick; sisters, Phyllis Tyson of Glengary, WV, Elizabeth Wright and Juanita Creswell both of Winchester, VA, and Billie Fletcher of Stephens City, VA; and brother, Clarence Haymaker of Clear Brook, VA.
Along with her parents and her husband, Bessie was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Triplett.
A visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday at Fairview Lutheran Church Cemetery, 464 Fairview Road, Gore, VA with Pastor David W. Omps officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bessie's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, Bloomery Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 27, Bloomery, WV 26817, or Clear Brook Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 56, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
