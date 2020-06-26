Bessie Lee Giffin, 93, of Winchester, VA died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home.
Bessie was born on January 3, 1927 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Eva C. DeHaven Armentrout and was raised by Stewart and Annie Parkinson DeHaven. She formerly worked for a sewing factory, the Winchester Woolen Mill, Capitol Records and Shenandoah Apples. Bessie enjoyed helping the veterans as well as helping with BINGO in nursing homes. She was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Eagles Ladies Auxiliaries.
Bessie married George Giffin on November 7, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD. George died on October 16, 2010.
Surviving are two sons: Tommy Giffin and Larry Giffin both of Winchester, VA and a sister Shirley Strawderman of Winchester, VA. She is preceded in death by a brother Roy Max Armentrout.
A graveside service will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park, in Winchester, VA on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Campbell. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
To view Bessie’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
