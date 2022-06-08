Bessie M. Clark
Bessie M. Clark, 85, of Stephens City, passed away at Heritage Hall in Front Royal on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Ms. Clark was born December 19, 1936 in Cedarville, VA, to the late Marvin G. and Virginia Jenkins Clark. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1955 and worked for Perry Engineering, Meade Containers, Harris Intertype, and General Electric where she retired in 2000.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Scott Clark; nephews, Thomas (Mike) White, Tony Whitacre, Steven and Brian Clark; and nieces Judy Athey, Debbie Cheak, and Marie Wedler. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Louise White and Catherine Jarvis; and brother, Roy (Sam) Clark.
A private funeral service and graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
