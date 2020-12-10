Betsy A. Lineberg
Betsy Anderson Lineberg, 72, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Betsy was born on February 14, 1948 in Winchester, VA, a daughter of the late Elwood D. and Helen Knight Anderson. She worked for Simbeck Inc. for 20+ years, Capital Records & BB&T all of Winchester, VA. She was a strong woman of faith, a member of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church in Winchester, VA where she served as an elder & treasurer. She was a member of the Shawnee Ruritan Club. Betsy loved the beach & her cats. She was an avid collector of anything Mickey Mouse and spending time with her kids & grandkids.
Betsy married Kenneth L. Lineberg, Jr. on August 15, 1986 in Winchester, VA. Kenneth died on January 18, 2013.
Surviving is a son: Michael A. Lineberg of Winchester, VA; four daughters: Debbie Johnson (Roy), Melissa White (Mark) and Krissy Reynolds (Patrick) all of Winchester, VA; Donna Wiley (Kevin) of Stephenson, VA; two brothers: Bill Anderson of Winchester, VA; Woody Anderson of Yellow Spring, WV; two sisters-in-law: Diana McDonald & Lela Whitacre; a brother-in-law: Tommy Lineberg; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a grandson: Cole White.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Ron Potter and Rev. Carolyn Martin. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00-1:30 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 1270 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
To view Betsy’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.