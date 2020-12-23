Betsy Lineburg Whitehead, 77, of Winchester, VA left her life on earth December 18, 2020 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock, VA after her long brave battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Betsy was born on November 24, 1943 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Melvin A. and Anna Fugitt Lineburg. She lived her full and entire life in Winchester, graduating from John Handley High School, Class of 1963. Betsy worked in banking for over 32 years, first for Farmers & Merchants National Bank and then BB&T Bank, until her retirement in 2013. She was a long-time member of Market Street United Methodist Church and a member of the Alpha Omega Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International since 1970.
Betsy enjoyed her family and many, many friends. She was a very giving person with a huge heart, as well as having the ability to make anyone comfortable and always welcome. Betsy touched so many lives.
She married Larry W. Whitehead on December 18, 1987 in Winchester.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed, but forever loved. Along with her husband, Larry, she is survived by two twin sons, Kevin L. Branner (Lawrie) of Winchester and Keith A. Branner of Fredericksburg, VA; four grandchildren, Abby L. Branner, Benjamin L. Branner, Zachary T. Branner, and William A. Branner; two stepsons, Jeffery A. Whitehead and Brian L. Whitehead of Front Royal, VA; sister-in-law, BeeDee K. Lineburg of Lyman Lake, SC; niece, Buffi Lineburg Wilder (Eric) of Asheville, NC and their daughter, Lola; aunt, Mary Fugitt of Winchester, VA; cousins and extended family. Betsy was preceded in death by her twin brother, Frederick F. "Buzzy" Lineburg.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1 pm in Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, with Rev. Keiko Foster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (or Donate in Tribute to Betsy at www.michaeljfox.org) or to Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.