Betsy Young Conlon, 86, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Conlon was born January 19, 1935, in Florence, Alabama, daughter of Brewer Hamilton Young Sr. and Dorra Ross Young.
She worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Larry Tolley.
Her husband, Donald James Conlon, preceded her in death in December 1972.
Surviving are her three children, Martha C. Fitts of South Carolina, Frank G. Conlon and Nancy Conlon, both of Virginia; grandchildren, Joshua Conlon, Christin Foreman, Jared Conlon, Nicolas Conlon, Michelle Pullen, and Martha Anderson, all of Virginia, Nicole Hurt of Colorado, and Madeline Fleming and Mathew Fitts of South Carolina; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dan Young of Florida.
Her brother, Capt. Brewer H. Young Jr., and sister, Martha Tanner, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to AbbaCare Pregnancy Resource Center, 200 Weems Ln, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
