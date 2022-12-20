Bette Fishback Lillis
Our sweet wife and mother, Bette Fishback Lillis, affectionately known as Bootsie, was called home by God on December 15, 2022, at the age of 90.
Mom was born December 31, 1931, in Winchester, VA, to the late James A. Fishback Sr. and Mary Alexander Fishback. She graduated from Stonewall High School and worked for several years for C+P Telephone as a phone operator. On August 18, 1951, she married the love of her life, Jack W. Lillis. To this union were born four loving children: John T. Lillis of Frederick County, VA, Maureen V. Schuchardt (Bob) of Lansing, KS, Patricia A. Hannon (David) of Frederick County, VA, and Catherine L. Hill (Brad) of Riner, VA. Mom was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Mom was the foundation of the family. She was a Navy wife who served with patience, dignity and grace. Her language of love was making sure no one ever went hungry (even if you already ate). And her only weakness that we can think of was her enjoyment of the slot machines, which she frequently emptied – she loved counting her quarters. However, she did win the lottery by marrying Dad.
Fond memories of Mom include her joy of being a Navy wife, winning a limbo dance contest, her pride in her family, the joy of being a grandmother, panning for gold in Custer State Park, and living life in general.
Along with, Jack, her husband of 71 years, Mom is survived by her children; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary I. Lillis and Judith M. Marlowe, both of Frederick County, VA; one brother, David W. Fishback of Frederick County, VA; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Ming Toi Tu.
Mom was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte V. Shipe, and brother, James A. Fishback Jr.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
