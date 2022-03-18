Bettelou McAboy Reynolds
Bettelou McAboy Reynolds passed away quietly in her sleep on Sunday morning, March 6, joining her parents and son in heaven. Born March 29, 1947, in Abingdon, PA, the daughter of Mary and Lyman McAboy, a Naval aviator. She attended McLean High School where she met David Reynolds, whom she later married.
Bette is survived by her husband, David, her sister, Polly, her sons Joseph and Nicolas and her grandson Christopher. She was preceded in death by two sons, a sister, and a brother.
Bette graduated as valedictorian from Lock Haven University, after which she spent 14 years as a science teacher at Four Mile Elementary in the Loyalsock, PA, school district. Bette dedicated her life to family and children – her own and those of the community. From leading teams to state championships in the Odyssey of the Mind, to running summer camps and parents’ groups for special education students, to the founding of the Children’s Discovery Workshop in Williamsport, Bette never stopped finding ways to educate and inspire kids. At Stonewall Elementary, Bette was a leader in the PTO and a coach for OM teams.
Bette made life better for hundreds of young people and will be remembered as a teacher, mother, a wife, a sister, and a person who cared more about others than herself.
In lieu of flowers, you are asked to donate to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www.jdrf.org/.
A private family service will be scheduled in the future.
