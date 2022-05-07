Bettie Armentrout Carper
Bettie Armentrout Carper, 88, of McGaheysville, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at home. Mrs. Armentrout was born on July 21, 1933, in Rockingham County to the late Ellis Samuel Armentrout Sr. and Maude Catherine Frye Armentrout. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Lewis “Billy” Carper; niece, Vickie D. Russell; siblings, Helen Keagy, Edna Irene Dearmont, Nancy Wise, Bernard Armentrout, Ellis S. Armentrout, Jr., Jean Armentrout, Carl N. Armentrout, William B. “Billy” Armentrout; cousin, Betty Jean Kline; and canine companion “Pooch.”
Bettie was a bank teller at 1st Union Bank and C+S Bank prior to her retirement. She enjoyed sports and was a huge fan of the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles, and Washington Wizards. She loved spending her time outside, and especially treasured planting flowers with her caregiver, Donna.
Bettie is survived by two nieces, Patricia “Patsy” Sayre and husband Ralph “Bud" of Fishersville, Brenda Lilly and husband Wayne of Bridgewater; great-niece, Kristina “Tina” Irene Regan and her husband Eric and their son Colin of Rockingham; a number of great-nieces and great-nephews, and her good friend, Terri Carnes.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Bettie’s caregivers, Donna and Filamon Resendiz, for taking care of her for the past 3+ years.
In keeping with Bettie’s wishes, no formal service will be held but, she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Billy in Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org, or you may send a donation to American Cancer Society of Charlottesville, 1445 E, Rio Rd E Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
