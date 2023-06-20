Bettie M. Lloyd
Bettie Marie Leake Lloyd, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on June 18, 2023, in Clarke County, VA. She was born on September 9, 1939, in Berryville, VA, to the late Aubrey Haywood Leake Sr. and Gladys Virginia Zombro Leake.
She was married to Carroll Payne Lloyd who preceded her in death in 2007. Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Lisa Summerfield; brothers, Aubrey, Herbert, William, and Melvin; and sister, Charlotte Anne Golding.
She is survived by sons, Rodney Lloyd (Constance) and Darrell Lloyd (April); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, John Edward "Eddie" Leake (Caroline), and a sister, Norma Jean Malone (Mark).
Bettie was a member of Providence Chapel United Methodist Church and lifetime member of VFW Post 9760 Auxiliary.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA, with a 9:30 A.M. viewing prior. The service will be officiated by her long-time friend and spiritual advisor, Pastor Karen Adams.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Lloyd requested that donations be made directly to Providence Chapel United Methodist Church at 27 Providence Lane, Bluemont, VA 20135.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
