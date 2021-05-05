Bettie Marie Via
MOUNT SIDNEY:
Bettie Marie Via, 84, of Mount Sidney and most recently of Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Staunton, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Bettie was a member of the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and graduated from Middle River High School in 1954, and Madison College in 1958. Bettie began her work as a teacher in the Augusta County Public Schools, first at New Hope Elementary School then transferring to Wilson Memorial High School. She later retired from Frederick County Public Schools. Bettie was a SCA Advisor, advisor for the year book committee and was the concession stand Queen at James Wood High School.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
