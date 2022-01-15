Betty Ann Binnion Burkholder passed away peacefully on January 6th. She had been a resident at Westminster Canterbury for the past 13 years. Betty was born in McCamey, Texas, on September 11th, 1930, to Marion Barham and T.M. Binnion. Being the Great Depression with jobs scarce, her dad accepted a position at the Humble Oil refinery in Aruba. The island became Betty’s paradise for 16 blissful years, a thwarted German U-boat attack notwithstanding. Among the many who came to work in Aruba, Betty met her future husband Robert C. (Bob) Burkholder during a break from her studies at Duke University.
Circumstances returned Bob and Betty stateside where he joined the family construction business. Moving was a necessity and after visiting Winchester, the couple decided to make this their home to raise four children. Betty loved Winchester and the people she met. She made many friends and became active in church and community affairs. As an Eisenhower Republican, Civil Rights became a real cause of action for Betty.
The First Presbyterian Church of Winchester was a huge part of Betty’s life. She served in every leadership position possible, all the while teaching Sunday school. Many of her students stayed in touch to the end. Betty volunteered at the Fremont Nursery, CCAP and for Apple Blossom where she served as a Director of the Queen and her Court.
Professionally Betty worked as a legislative assistant for Congressman J. K. Robinson where she helped constituents access Federal help and redress. Betty later went to work for Wheat First Securities becoming a Senior Vice President. Betty was elected twice to Winchester City Council where she served as Vice Mayor.
Betty is survived by three children: Jana L Moorman (Rob), Robert C Burkholder (Judy) and Paul G. Burkholder (Ann). She is predeceased by her former husband and by daughter Elissa B Burkholder. Betty was also blessed with five grandchildren whom she adored. She involved herself greatly and in an attentive way. Her Winchester grandchildren always visited BB first when returning home.
Planning for her long-term care, Betty became a resident of Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury, where she continued her busy lifestyle and leadership well into her 80s.
Throughout Betty’s life, her Presbyterian church family remained attentive. Betty’s family is grateful and praises our Lord Jesus. Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah, the victory has been won!
A celebration of Betty’s life will take place at the Westminster Canterbury Chapel at a time when protocol will allow.
