Betty Ann Floyd “Boots”
Betty Ann Floyd, 97, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, peacefully at her home.
Betty was born in 1925 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of August Frederick Newroth and Lillian Margaret (Jones) Newroth Rider. She was a member of Friendship Methodist Church in Falls Church, VA. Betty worked as a hospital volunteer. She enjoyed crafts, crossword puzzles and reading. Betty was known for being friendly and sociable. She also worked for the Army Air Corps at the Pentagon.
She married Hobert Gene Floyd on August 11, 1948, at Fairfax Methodist Church in Fairfax, VA. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1996.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Loyce Linda Wood (the late John) of Augusta, WV, Kelly Renee Lee (the late Whit) of Martinsburg, WV; son, David Bruce Floyd (Elizabeth) of Romney, WV; grandchildren, Jennifer Seaton (Jesse) of Troy, ME, Rebecca Haines (Michael) of Rio, WV, Dylan Lee of Philadelphia, PA, Marshall Lee of Stephens City, VA; three great-grandchildren and sister, Norma Sypult (Clyde) of Fayetteville, WV and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Paul Rider and Frederick August Newroth.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Betty on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 4pm at Willow Lawn Community Center, 1826 Tilghman Lane, Winchester, VA. A graveside service will be at 12pm on Monday, March 20, 2023, in National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty to Hampshire County Animal Shelter, 155 Kerr Dr., Augusta, WV 26704 or Fairfax Hospital Auxiliary Association, 3300 Gallows Road, Falls Church, VA 22042.
