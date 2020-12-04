Betty Ann Houck, age 93, of Winchester and Fairfax, VA, passed away November 30, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
She was born on October 20, 1927 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She was the daughter of Hugh and Edythe (Fisher) Edman.
She was a 1945 graduate of North High School and attended Ohio State University both located in Columbus, Ohio. She was retired from the General Services Administration in San Francisco, CA as a realty specialist and after retirement worked at the Virginian in Fairfax, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Houck, who died in 1985 and her brother James Edman who died in 2013.
She is survived by her two daughters Diane (Jose) Naca of Fairfax, VA and Karen (John) Ott of Slanesville, WV, four grandchildren: Christina (Ryan), Josephine, Jennifer, Jeffrey (Andrew), and five great grandchildren: Jayson, Chase, Layla, Morgan and Bianca.
She will be dearly missed
by all that knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Mound View Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
