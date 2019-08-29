Betty Ann Shanklin of Harpers Ferry, WV died August 23, 2019 in War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, WV at the age of 79. Betty was born July 27, 1940 in The Plains, VA to the late Andrew and Bessie Owens. Betty worked as a country cook at Dowty in Sterling, Va. She loved to go shopping and watch the yellow finches from her feeders.
She is survived by her son Eston Birney Bonner, III of Berkeley Springs, WV and daughter Barbara Jean Wolfe (Joseph) of Harpers Ferry, WV; 2 grandchildren Jessica Hansing (Jeremy Fauber) and Justin Wolfe; 3 great grandchildren Bailey Hansing, Morgan Hansing and Braxtyn Fauber.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Greenwood Baptist Church, Winchester, VA. A service will begin at 11 a.m. with the interment in Ebenezer Cemetery, Round Hill, VA.
In Lieu of flowers, contribution may be given to Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Road, Winchester, VA. 23602. Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.